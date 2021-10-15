Biden to visit Hartford, UConn today to discuss ‘Build Back Better Agenda’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is buzzing with excitement as the state prepares for a presidential visit on Friday.

White House officials said President Joe Biden will travel to Hartford to promote his “Build Back Better Agenda” and visit UConn’s campus in excStorrs to attend the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

The Dodd Center is named not only for former Senator Chris Dodd, who served Connecticut for 30 years in the Senate but also named for his father, Thomas Dodd, a U.S. Senator from Connecticut from 1959 to 1971.

The center houses the papers of both Dodds, with the highlight being the documents from the Nuremberg Trials, which Thomas Dodd led to investigate the Holocaust and Nazi war crimes.

The center also contains papers about the end of Dodd’s father’s Senate career, which ended in censure and a loss to Lowell Weicker.

Biden is also set to visit a childcare center in the Hartford area.

He is expected to highlight the importance of investing in childcare to keep costs down. The proposal says families around the country would never pay more than 7% of their salary for childcare.

“I’m really glad that the president is coming up here to Connecticut talking about infrastructure, especially with our old roads and bridges and trains. I love the fact that he’s celebrating daycare and childcare and what it means for those kids. We’re having a hard time getting people back to work. Daycare is a big piece of getting people back to work,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Due to the road closures in Hartford, the Capitol Building, the Legislative Office Building, and the Legislative Office Garage will be closed to the public.

The United States Secret Service, Connecticut State Police, and the Hartford Police Department Traffic Division will close several streets in Hartford on Friday. Drivers are asked to avoid the following areas:

Closing at 9:30 a.m. Friday:

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

Intermittent closures starting at 11 a.m. Friday

In the areas of Maxim Road, Reserve Road, Airport Road, and Brainard Road

Hartford Police said all roads in the city are expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

This will mark the president’s second visit to Connecticut since he was sworn in in January. He spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard’s commencement ceremony in New London back in May.