Abandoned baby found alive in New Haven trash bin

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An abandoned baby has been found alive in a trash bin at a New Haven apartment complex, prompting a police investigation.

Police Capt. Anthony Duff says officers responded to the Presidential Gardens complex in the Newhallville neighborhood at about 2 p.m. Monday and called in emergency medical responders to care for the 8-month-old girl.

Officers later found the baby’s mother. The girl is being treated at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

Her condition has not been disclosed. No charges have been announced.

State law allows parents to surrender babies 30 days old and younger at hospitals without facing criminal charges.