BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Dennis John “DJ” Hernandez was arrested after he threw a brick onto the property of ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, according to police.

Hernandez tried to get onto the property on March 23 but was refused at the gates. He did not cause any damage, according to officials.

Police said that Hernandez was upset. Officers are investigating why Hernandez showed up to the property.

ESPN said it is cooperating with Bristol police on the investigation.

Aaron Hernandez played for the New England Patriots until he was arrested for killing Odin Lloyd. He died by suicide in 2017 after being convicted.