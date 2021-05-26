8th noose found at Amazon site despite additional security

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — NAACP, state and local officials are denouncing what they call continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where an eighth noose has been found.

Connecticut NAACP President Scot X. Esdaile says the latest noose was found Wednesday morning at the site in Windsor, despite additional security measures having been added last weekend when Amazon shut the property.

A seventh noose was found hanging over a beam at the site last week. Amazon says it has closed the location again to allow the FBI to investigate.

The latest noose was found on the same day NAACP officials were to meet with workers about safety and security at the site.