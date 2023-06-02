NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven people were injured, including two critically, in a partial building collapse at a construction site on Lafayette Street in New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker said crews were pouring concrete just after 12:30 p.m. when a portion of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor and then onto the basement.

Of the 36 people at the construction site at the time, seven were hurt, the mayor said.

“Our units responded immediately, within minutes, and found several persons in varying degrees of injury from broken bones to three that were partially buried under the rubble,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said.

No fatalities were reported, according to city officials.

Elicker said there will be a “significant” investigation, and OSHA is already on scene. New Haven police will also conduct their own investigation due to the severity of the injuries.

A stop-work order would be issued Friday to RMS Companies, which owns the 112-unit residential building and is leading the construction project, according to the mayor. There are three levels of parking garages, including two underground and one on the first floor. Seven stories of residential units are above the first floor of the parking garage.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.