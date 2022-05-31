THOMPSON, Conn. (WPRI) — Connecticut State Police say four people are dead after their car struck a tree Monday just over the Rhode Island border.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of Quaddick Town Farm Road in Thompson, Connecticut.

Police say a Honda Civic was traveling south when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control, striking a tree.

The driver, Johan Santana, 18, and a passenger, Lixandra Terrero Almonte, 21, both of Providence, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers, Jaslin Perez, 21, of Providence, and Erika Perez, 21, were transported to the hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Reyniel Alfonso Lopez, 21, of East Providence, was also taken to the hospital where he’s in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.