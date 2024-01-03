SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – Four children have died after a house fire Tuesday night on Quality Avenue in Somers, according to First Selectman, Tim Keeney.

According to the Somers Fire Department, the call came in around 10:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived shortly after to the front of the two-family house fully involved.

A News 8 crew saw medical equipment being brought into the home.

Chief Roache said seven people lived on one side of the building and four lived on the other. This was a fast-moving fire, and it presented a major challenge as soon as crews got there.

“Unfortunately, they found the front of the house fully involved. They went inside. They did make several rescues. There were some people who were transported up to Johnson Hospital,” Chief Roache said.

The occupants of the home were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries. The first selectman confirmed with News 8 that four children died as a result of the fire. The children, whose names have not been released, were all from the same family and their ages were 5, 6, 8 and 12.

Somers Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Our Somers Public Schools Community is dealing with this tragic event. Our counseling staff will provide support to students throughout the week as needed. Our staff, students, and families will support each other as we navigate this tragedy.”

Kenney said the town is doing what it can for the family, as well.

There is no word yet on the condition of survivors or other family members. Roache said no firefighters were injured.

The Red Cross also released a statement saying that they are assisting five people (two adults and three children) who were displaced by the fire.

The State Fire Marshal will be leading the investigation. The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is also investigating the untimely deaths.

