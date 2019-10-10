Westerly teen, West Warwick couple killed in wrong-way crash in Conn.

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Islanders have died and three others were injured after a serious wrong-way crash in North Stonington, Conn. Wednesday night.

According to the police report, the two-car crash occurred around 8 p.m. on I-95 North between Exits 92 and 93, just over the Rhode Island border.

Abigayl Lanphear, 17, of Westerly, and her passenger Jada Laboy, 17, of Westerly, were, according to the report, traveling the wrong way on I-95 and hit another vehicle head-on.

Police said Lanphear died as a result of her injuries and Laboy was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. Police said neither was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Connecticut State Police said two of the people in the other vehicle – Roger Noel, 85, and Dorothy Noel, 83, both of West Warwick – died from their injuries.

Two passengers in the vehicle – identified as Yvonne Noel, 56, of West Kingston, and Cynthia Plaziak, 62, were both taken to the hospital with injuries. Yvonne Noel’s injuries were said to be serious, while Plaziak’s injuries were described as minor.

. @CT_STATE_POLICE are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash they say claimed the lives of three Rhode Islanders, and seriously injured three more last night. I'll have the developing details starting live at 4:30 on Eyewitness News This Morning on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/1eRY4FkkU0 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) October 10, 2019

Hopkinton EMA first posted to Twitter saying three people were unresponsive and there were serious injuries as a result of the crash.

FYI. North Stonington, I-95 Northbound Exit 92-93. Head On MVA, Wrong-Way-Driver. Serious injuries. 3 unresponsive. Avoid area. — Hopkinton RI EMA (@HopkintonEMA) October 10, 2019

Connecticut State Police tell Eyewitness News the highway between the two exits were shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check WPRI.com throughout the day for updates.