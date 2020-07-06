Live Now
3 Hartford officers injured after fireworks thrown directly at them while responding to disturbance

Connecticut

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department (HPD) is investigating after three officers were injured responding to a disturbance Saturday evening.

HPD says officers responded to a call in the area of Garden and Capen Streets for reports of a large gathering with fireworks disturbance.

During their attempt to address the large gathering, “unidentified individuals began throwing large-scale mortar fireworks directly at officers.”

Three officers were injured in the incident. One was struck directly in the chest when a large scale firework exploded upon impact.

He is being treated for his injuries.

An active investigation is underway. Police say those responsible will be charged with several felony assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police 860-722-TIPS.

