BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a Brooklyn, Connecticut, home Tuesday night.

Police responded to the home on Middle Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious incident. At the scene, troopers located three people who were pronounced dead.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said, and it appears to be an isolated incident.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.