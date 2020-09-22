2 wounded in workplace shooting, suspect in custody

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a shooter is in custody after opening fire and wounding two people at a business in South Windsor.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an industrial building shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Police say two workers at a trucking logistics company got into an argument and one of them pulled a gun. One worker was shot in the arm and leg, and another man was hit by shrapnel from the shooting.

The nature of the argument wasn’t clear.

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Massachusetts.