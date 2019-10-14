2 teens killed, 1 hurt in truck crash in Connecticut

Breaking News
Vandals target Providence’s Christopher Columbus statue
BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck crashed and caught fire in Connecticut, killing two teenage girls and injuring a third.

State police say the truck was negotiating a curve in the town of Brooklyn just after midnight Monday when the driver lost control and struck a guardrail. The truck continued down into a ditch and caught fire.

Police say Brenna Ann Larson, of Thompson, and Shawnna Wojnowski, of Plainfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashley Adamo, of Pomfret, was rushed to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with what police described as “suspected serious injury.”

All three occupants of the truck were 17 years old.

It’s not clear who was driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Providence

