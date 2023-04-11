DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a Danbury, Connecticut, neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Federation of Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA said a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed and struck a shed between two homes on Southern Boulevard just before 6 p.m.

The two people onboard the plane were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A representative from the Danbury Municipal Airport said the plane was from a local flight school that was practicing touch-and-go flights. The tower had just cleared the plane for landing when they lost contact with those onboard.

A neighbor who witnessed the crash told News 8 he heard a loud bang and thought a tree had fallen. They said their garage sustained some damage in the crash but everyone inside the home was OK.

The plane titled over the shed(Danbury Fire Department)

The plane on top of the shed (Danbury Fire Department)

The aftermath of a plane crash in Danbury: (IMAGE CREDIT: News 12)

The aftermath of a plane crash in Danbury: (IMAGE CREDIT: News 12)

The aftermath of a plane crash in Danbury: (IMAGE CREDIT: News 12)

A view of the inside of the plane. (CREDIT: Danbury Fire Department)

A wing of the plane (Danbury Fire Department)

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have launched an investigation into the crash.

No further information is available as of this time.