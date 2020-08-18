2 hurt after plane crashes into Groton home

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are investigating into the morning hours of Tuesday after a plane crashed into a home Monday night.

The incident happened after 10:30 p.m. on Ring Drive at Donna Drive.

Initial reports indicate that the small plane struck the roof of the home.

Police said a man inside of the home was able to get out safely.

The airplane’s two occupants were able to self-extricate from the aircraft and were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

There are no reports of fatalities or life-threatening injuries on the ground or with the aircrew.

There was no structure fire as a result of the crash; however, area homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure while fire crews and EMS attended to the scene. They were later able to return to their homes.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area while they investigate.