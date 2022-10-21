BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — As many as 50,000 people from across the country are heading to Bristol, Connecticut, Friday morning to say goodbye to two police officers who died in the line of duty.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were shot and killed last week while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers.

Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded during the incident. He is expected to attend the joint funeral along with family and friends of the fallen officers and members of law enforcement.

Hundreds of people paid their respects to Hamzy at his public wake on Wednesday. A private wake for DeMonte was held on Thursday.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford. Schools in town will be closed in observance of the funeral.

Those who want to attend are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m. Parking is available on-site.

Connecticut State Police announced road closures due to the funeral procession for the officers which are both scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m.

Honor guards from state police, Bristol police, and the Bristol Fire Department are expected to be on the field. Our sister station WTNH-TV has learned that Bristol police officers will serve as pallbearers, carrying the coffins of their fellow brothers in blue.

DeMonte joined the Bristol Police Department in 2012. He worked in the patrol division and was also a school resource officer. He is survived by his wife and two children, and had one child on the way.

Hamzy was raised in Bristol and joined the police department in 2014. He also worked in the patrol division. He is survived by his wife and parents.

The Bristol Police Department announced it posthumously promoted both officers. DeMonte was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and Hamzy was promoted from officer to sergeant.

12 News will be in Bristol Friday bringing you coverage both on air and online.