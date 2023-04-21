HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Hartford, Connecticut, according to police.

Police say three men were walking down Huntington Street when shots were fired from a car driving by.

The 12-year-old girl, who was sitting in a parked car nearby, was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the three men were the intended targets of the shooting and the child was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time.

An 18-year-old man is also in serious condition. The two other gunshot victims drove to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Now police are combing through surveillance footage to get a description of the car. It’s unknown how many people were inside the vehicle.

Huntington Street will be shut down for several hours while officials investigate.

No further information is available at this time.