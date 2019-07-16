Casino reports opening week profits as suit alleges cheating

Casino workers listen during a news conference near the gaming floor at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Mass., Friday, June 21, 2019. The Wynn Resorts casino is scheduled to open to officially open to the public on Sunday, June 23rd. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A class-action lawsuit is accusing Encore Boston Harbor of cheating gamblers out of their winnings as state regulators disclose the new casino’s first-week earnings.

The suit by New York resident Richard Schuster says the Everett casino is paying out less for certain winning hands at blackjack and rounding down payouts from slot machines. It was filed Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Wynn Resorts responds its operational procedures were approved by state gambling regulators and follow state regulations.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it’s reviewing the suit.

The commission reported Monday the casino raked in nearly $17 million in gambling revenue in its first week open. In contrast, MGM Springfield reported about $20 million and slots parlor Plainridge Park reported $13.5 million in gambling revenues in all of June.