BOSTON (AP) — A disbarred Massachusetts attorney and his wife have pleaded guilty to running mortgage fraud schemes.

Federal prosecutors say Barry Wayne Plunkett Jr. and Nancy Plunkett, of Barnstable, pleaded guilty Friday to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Barry Plunkett also pleaded guilty to tax evasion.

Barry Plunkett ran a law firm, and his wife was his office assistant and paralegal.

Prosecutors said in one scheme, they defrauded six lenders and 14 refinancing homeowners and kept $900,000.

They also used various names, entities and false documents to obtain three successive mortgage loans on their home in Hyannis Port.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 10.