‘Calamari comeback,’ topless voter: New England’s weird 2020

New England

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Mercifully, some offbeat stories provided a bit of comic relief in 2020 in New England.

Rhode Island’s signature squid took center stage at the Democratic National Convention.

A Connecticut city named a sewage treatment plant in comedian John Oliver’s (dis)honor.

A soybean farmer in Vermont harvested a prosthetic leg that a skydiver had lost during a jump.

A Maine man dressed in a Buddy the Elf costume to meet his biological father for the first time at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

And a New Hampshire voter, told she couldn’t wear her anti-Trump shirt to the polls, whipped it off and cast her ballot topless.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams