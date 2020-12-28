‘Calamari comeback,’ topless voter: New England’s weird 2020

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Miguel Cardona, the education commissioner for Connecticut and a former public school teacher, to serve as education secretary.

Biden formally introduced Cardona as his pick for Secretary of Education Wednesday afternoon, and reaffirmed his commitment to reopening schools safely.

"Early next year, I will put before the Congress our plans for what comes next. That includes funding to keep educators on the job just like we did during the Recovery Act that saved 400,000 education jobs," Biden said. "And it includes asking Congress to provide the funding needed so we can achieve an ambitious but doable goal — of safely opening a majority of schools by the end of our first 100 days."