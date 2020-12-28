‘Calamari comeback,’ topless voter: New England’s weird 2020

(AP) — Mercifully, some offbeat stories provided a bit of comic relief in 2020 in New England.
Rhode Island’s signature squid took center stage at the Democratic National Convention.
A Connecticut city named a sewage treatment plant in comedian John Oliver’s (dis)honor.
A soybean farmer in Vermont harvested a prosthetic leg that a skydiver had lost during a jump.
A Maine man dressed in a Buddy the Elf costume to meet his biological father for the first time at Boston’s Logan International Airport.
And a New Hampshire voter, told she couldn’t wear her anti-Trump shirt to the polls, whipped it off and cast her ballot topless.