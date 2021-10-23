Body of missing New Hampshire boy found in Abington, Mass

This undated family photograph provided on Friday Oct. 22, 2021, by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office shows Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, N.H. Elijah was last seen at his home in Merrimack, N.H., sometime within the last 30 days, but was never reported missing prior to state child welfare officials notifying authorities. Law enforcement officials said 40 officers are searching an area of Abington, Mass., for the child. (Family Photo/New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office via AP)

ABINGTON, Massachusetts (WPRI) — Ames Nowell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts was closed on Saturday as police continued their search for a missing New Hampshire boy.

The remains of Elijah Lewis, the 5-year-old boy who had been missing since October 14 were found on Saturday.

After receiving a tip about the possible whereabouts of Lewis, investigators continued their search in the park where a New Hampshire cadaver dog found him buried in the woods.

Lewis’ mother Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested last weekend in New York on witness tampering and child endangerment charges. They pleaded not guilty.

They will remain in custody and plan to meet with their lawyers to discuss bail hearings.

The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. Nobody is being charged with the child’s death at this time.