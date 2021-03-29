Zion scores 28, Pelicans beat Boston 115-109

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, center, reaches for a rebound against Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III, left, and forward Grant Williams, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 28 points and the New Orleans Pelicans held on after blowing most of a 17-point, fourth quarter lead to beat Boston 115-109 in the Celtics’ first game in front of their home fans since before the pandemic.

A masked crowd of 2,298 — officially a sellout at the state-mandated limit of 12% of the TD Garden capacity — cheered (and booed) the Celtics, waved signs and shouted profane taunts at the referees.

Jayson Tatum scored 34 with nine rebounds for Boston, which had won two in a row.