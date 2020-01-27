Kobe Bryant’s high school coach will cherish memories for a lifetime

CALABASAS, California (WCMH) — Condolences are pouring in for the victims of the Southern California helicopter crash who were on their way to a travel league basketball game when the aircraft went down, killing all nine people on board.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on their way to a travel league basketball game when the helicopter went down. Gianna shared her father's love and talent for basketball. According to the Today Show, Gianna’s passion for basketball reignited Bryant’s love for the sport that made him a household name.