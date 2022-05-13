Election 2022: More Key Local Races

More Key Local Races

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

12 News is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay with us for comprehensive campaign coverage through Election Day, including exclusive polls, candidate interviews, debates and expert analysis.

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Voters in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have some big decisions to make come fall, with a number of high-profile offices up for grabs.

Meet the Candidates: Rhode Island Governor »

The filing deadline is June 7 in Massachusetts and June 29 in Rhode Island, so this page will be updated as candidate enter or leave the various races.

Here’s a look at some of the other key local races:

Rhode Island

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos faces several challengers as she seeks to win her first full term. The former Providence City Council president was selected by Gov. Dan McKee after he succeeded former Gov. Gina Raimondo in March 2021.

Sabina Matos (D) [incumbent]

Cynthia Mendes (D)

Deb Ruggiero (D)

Jeann Lugo (R)

Paul Pence (R)

U.S. House District 1

David Cicilline (D) [incumbent]

Attorney General

Peter Neronha (D) [incumbent]

Chas Calenda (R)

Secretary of State

Gregg Amore (D)

General Treasurer

James Diossa (D)

Massachusetts

Governor

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced in December that they won’t seek reelection, so voters will be tasked with choosing their replacements.

Sonia Chang-Díaz (D)

Geoff Diehl (R)

Maura Healey (D)

Attorney General

Andrea Campbell (D)

Shannon Liss-Riordan (D)

Jay McMahon (R)

Quentin Palfrey (D)

U.S. House District 4

Jake Auchincloss (D) [incumbent]

U.S. House District 9

Bill Keating (D) [incumbent]

Jesse Brown (R)

Mark Littles (R)

Bristol County Sheriff