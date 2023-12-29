(NEXSTAR) — What does it mean to be “middle class” anymore? The definition can be confusing — and it changes depending on where you live and how many people are in your household.

In a study published in 2022, Pew Research Center defined “middle-income” adults as “adults in 2021 with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the national median income in 2020, after incomes have been adjusted for household size.”

Pew explained that, nationwide, a middle income equals an annual household income of $52,000 to $156,000 for a family of three, based on 2020 dollars. These numbers have not been adjusted for inflation since then.

Adjusted for inflation, using this CPI inflation calculator, annual household income to be classified as middle class would start around $60,000. And Pew reports that while the middle class has famously decreased significantly over time, it “held steady” in 2021.

But what does it mean to be middle class in Rhode Island?

Incomes are higher than the national average here, but so is the cost of living.

Based on the latest available household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau, a household here would be considered “middle class” if it earns anywhere between $52,247 and $162,740.

That’s a huge range, but what defines a “household” also varies quite a bit. It could be a single person, or a couple with three kids, or anything in between.

To look at what an individual person needs to make to be considered “middle class” in the Providence metro area, we can use a Pew Research calculator from 2020. The calculator shows a large middle class in Providence. If you’re making between $28,000 and $83,900, you’re in the middle class, according to Pew.

But take these numbers with a grain of salt. Inflation has driven up the cost of living quite a bit since 2020, so your dollars probably aren’t going quite as far these days.

The U.S. Census Bureau says the median U.S. household income in 2022 was about $75,000. In Rhode Island, it was around $81,000.

And while a 2022 Gallup poll indicated 52% of U.S. adults consider themselves middle class — 38% identified themselves as “middle class,” while 14% identified as “upper-middle class” — Gallup also explains that since the Great Recession, Americans are more likely to identify as “working” or “lower” class.

According to Gallup, 35% of those polled said they considered themselves “working class,” while 11% called themselves “lower class.” The poll acknowledges that some people may consider “working class” and “middle class” to mean the same thing, since these definitions are flexible.

Curious where you fall? Pew Research Center’s Are You in the Middle Class? calculator can give you an estimate using 2020 data. And if you’re wondering how far your dollars will stretch if you relocate, Forbes’ Cost of Living Calculator can help you figure out how much you need to maintain your standard of living in a new area.