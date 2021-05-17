‘Whatever you do, file your taxes today’: RI Society of CPAs stresses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a month-long extension, the deadline to file taxes has arrived.

Not only did the pandemic change when taxes were due, but also led to new challenges for some when it comes to filing.

Melissa Travis from the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants (RISCPA) joined 12 News at 4 Monday to discuss some of those challenges.

Watch the full video with Melissa Travis in the video above.

“There are quite a few changes, that’s why our CPAs have been busier than ever,” Travis said. “There are so many different things and nuance situations depending on how you file as an individual tax payer, there are many things you may be able to take advantage of.”

Travis emphasized that everyone should file their taxes today or they risk paying a penalty.

“Whatever you do, file your taxes today, even if you can’t pay or you need to request an extension, today is your deadline,” Travis said. “The last thing you want is a late filing penalty.”

The extension does not mean that you don’t have to pay, she clarified.