Norton, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday can expect to see lower prices on a party staple: chicken wings.

Wing prices have decreased 22% since January 2022, when whole chicken wings cost around $3.38 per pound, according to data from the USDA. As of January 2023, the price of wings dropped to $2.65 per pound.

Wendel’s Pub in Norton is a family-owned business known for their chicken wings, according to Manager David Wilke.

“We will probably do a little under 500 pounds,” Wilke said. “We can make roughly 22 to 25 orders every 20 minutes.”

Wilke expects to serve about 500 pounds of wings, of different spice intensities, on Super Bowl Sunday.

“For Game Day, it is first come, first serve,” Wilke said.

For fans looking to make guacamole, avocados are a better bargain with the price of avocados down 20%. The cost of beer, on the other hand, has increased 11% compared to last year, according to Federal Reserve Economic data.