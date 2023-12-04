PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but many people still have holiday shopping to do.

According to the National Retail Federation, spending is expected to top $957 billion this holiday season.

As people work through their shopping lists, they may find that certain items are out of stock.

“People are buying and if there is something that is popular, they are quick to buy,” said Paula Fleming from the Better Business Bureau.

She said there are options if products are sold out.

“Try and think outside of the box,” she said. “Check websites frequently. Often times, something might be out of stock today, but in stock tomorrow.”

Some retailers may offer to send notifications when items are restocked. For example, Amazon customers can set up an availability alert on the product information page. The company will then send an email when that product becomes available.

Fleming also urges people to pay close attention to return policies.

“Read the return policy, and if you are unsure of a size or if you are going to need that product, buy ahead and then return it if need be,” she explained.

Another tip: search for products on resale sites, but make sure those sites are reputable before making purchases.