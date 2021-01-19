‘We are heading in the right direction,’ says DLT Director on unemployment claims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT) Director Scott Jensen tells 12 News that unemployment claims are on the decline, and they’re continuing to see a correlation between those claims and the number of new coronavirus cases.

“It is historically high, but it is going the right direction,” Jensen said of the number of claims being submitted. “We’ve got to keep it up. Keep up the masks, keep up social distancing … it’s going to help all of us with the economy going forward.”

“We’re heading in the right direction and we’ve got to keep going,” he continued.

Watch the full interview with DLT Director Scott Jensen in the video above.