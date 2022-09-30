EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the year goes on and temperatures gradually fall, the cost of heating your home will rise.

12 News reached out to Christopher Kearns from the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources who shared some ways to not only save some money, but also make your home more energy efficient:

Ensure all windows are sealed and locked during the fall and winter

Install curtains and shades

Shut doors for rooms that aren’t occupied

Place doormats or rugs near and under doors to prevent heat from escaping

Purchase a programmable thermostat

Kearns also recommended unplugging any appliances not being used, such as an extra TV or refrigerator, since they can still draw power, which he referred to as “phantom energy.”

In addition, Rhode Island Energy offers free home energy assessments which can identify more ways to be more efficient.

For anyone having trouble paying their utility bills, there are a number of programs available: