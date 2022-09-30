EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the year goes on and temperatures gradually fall, the cost of heating your home will rise.
12 News reached out to Christopher Kearns from the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources who shared some ways to not only save some money, but also make your home more energy efficient:
- Ensure all windows are sealed and locked during the fall and winter
- Install curtains and shades
- Shut doors for rooms that aren’t occupied
- Place doormats or rugs near and under doors to prevent heat from escaping
- Purchase a programmable thermostat
Kearns also recommended unplugging any appliances not being used, such as an extra TV or refrigerator, since they can still draw power, which he referred to as “phantom energy.”
In addition, Rhode Island Energy offers free home energy assessments which can identify more ways to be more efficient.
For anyone having trouble paying their utility bills, there are a number of programs available:
- Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
- Heating System Repair and Replacement Program (HSRRP)
- Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP)