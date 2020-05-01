Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: It's Good News!
US Postal Service hiring across Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With the COVID-19 crisis putting thousands of Southern New Englanders out of work, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday that post offices across Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts are hiring.

“During these challenging times, postal employees are working hard to ensure residents stay connected with their world through the mail,” USPS Greater Boston District Manager Mike Rakes said in a news release.

Whether you’re unemployed or just looking for a career change, the USPS says it has positions open on all shifts in its processing and delivery operations, adding that they offer flexible schedules, competitive salaries and opportunities for advancement.

Visit the USPS website to search for jobs and learn how to apply.

