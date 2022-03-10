PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine two weeks ago, prices at the pump have soared and continue to break new records.

Rhode Island’s average gas price jumped 6 cents from Wednesday morning, averaging $4.35 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average gas price also went up to $4.35 per gallon.

These are the highest average prices ever recorded in both states

According to AAA, Massachusetts ranks #14 for the most expensive gas in the country with Rhode Island right behind at #15.

Now, Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is calling for an investigation on price gouging.

Galvin said he has no proof of price gouging but is concerned about the soaring costs. Prices vary widely across the state and gasoline being sold at the pumps was paid for before the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

“Not an ounce of fuel that’s being sold here either for heating or gasoline right now was taken out of the ground after the invasion of Ukraine. The pricing practices have to be reviewed,” he said.

Two Republican candidates running for governor in the Bay State are now pushing for gas tax suspensions as a way to help.

Chris Doughty is pitching to stop the 24 cent per gallon state tax altogether, while fellow candidate Geoff Diehl wants to lift the gas and vehicle tax through at least June.

In Rhode Island, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nellie Gorbea is also pushing for the state to stop collecting the state’s gasoline tax.

In a statement, Gorbea urged Gov. Dan McKee to “pause the gas tax to provide immediate relief to the many Rhode Islanders facing higher prices at the pump right now.” She did not spell out whether she was suggesting he issue an executive order, as opposed to signing a bill implementing the policy.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is also introducing a new act to help Ocean State drivers. In a statement, he says in part, “we cannot let the fossil fuel industry take advantage of an international crisis.”

He says the transition to renewable energy will lower costs. He is holding a virtual event Thursday afternoon to promote the bill.

The national average of gas now stands at $4.31 a gallon. California has the highest average in the nation at $5.69 a gallon.