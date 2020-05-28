Unemployment benefits may be delayed as scammers target Mass. residents

BOSTON (WPRI) — Personal information stolen during previous data breaches is being used to file fraudulent unemployment claims in Massachusetts, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported Wednesday.

To ensure claims are valid, the Mass. Department of Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is implementing stricter identity verification measures.

Those seeking out-of-work benefits may be asked to provide additional information, and as a result, it may take longer to process and pay out claims, according to Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta.

“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are going only to valid claimants is a top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” she said. “While the program integrity measures we are taking will unfortunately mean that some claimants will experience temporary delays in payment, we believe these steps are necessary to respond to this unemployment scam.”

Anyone who believes they may have had a false unemployment claim filed using their identity is urged to report it by calling the DUA’s customer service department at 877-626-6800 or by filling out this form.