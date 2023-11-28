PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WPRI) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but there’s still time to grab a bargain if you’re looking for your next vacation.

The travel industry is trying to rebrand the Tuesday after Thanksgiving as “Travel Tuesday” with deals on flights, cruises and hotels.

Industry leaders say it can be one of the best days of the year to find travel discounts, especially with December right around the corner.

One in three Americans say they plan to take a vacation during the holidays and experts say the holiday shopping season is increasing the travel shopping season.

Lead economist for the travel site Hopper Hayley Berg said travelers saved upwards of 80% off their Christmas travel booking on Travel Tuesday last year.

She added that the sales are an effort to encourage people to keep traveling, but this is your last best chance to score a good deal.

“It often comes at a time when most folks aren’t thinking about booking their next trip,” Berg said. “They’ve just booked Thanksgiving, and are thinking about the holidays and gifts. So for airlines and hotels in the travel industry, that’s typically a low week in terms of bookings.”

According to Hopper, deals out of Boston Logan International Aiport on Travel Tuesday include round-trip airfare for as low as $71 to Orlando and $73 to Miami.

For those who are not ready to book a trip just yet, Hopper can lock in a flight price.