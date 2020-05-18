Time is now to file for PPP loan forgiveness, says SBA

Shown is a portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Washington. The Paycheck Protection was supposed to be a lifeline for small businesses, helping them stay afloat and keep their employees on the payroll during the coronavirus pandemic. But guidelines from the Small Business Administration say that businesses are ineligible if someone who owns at least 20 percent of the company is incarcerated, under indictment, on probation or parole or had been convicted of a felony within the last five years. Ineligible would-be applicants and advocates say the restrictions are a slap in the face for those who have served their time, especially from an administration that has trumpeted second chances. (AP Photo/Wayne Partlow)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on Monday released the application for business owners to apply for their loans to be forgiven under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Those applications must be completed and submitted to lenders.

A business that was approved for a PPP loan was required to spend 75 percent of the loan on employee paychecks within eight weeks, rehire employees by June 30, or return the cash by Monday in order to be eligible for the loan to be forgiven, and not have to pay the cash back at all.

SBA: PPP Loan Forgiveness Application »

Some small business owners said last week they haven’t been able to reopen yet due to extended stay-at-home orders and other conditions, and there’s been a call for Congress to reconsider and extend the PPP deadlines.

The SBA said Monday they’ll be issuing further guidance soon to assist borrowers and lenders in the application process.

In the first round of the program, the SBA said $1.3 billion in loans were approved for 7,732 Rhode Island businesses; in the second round, $550 million went to 6,822 businesses. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed asked the SBA to divulge which businesses and nonprofits received the loans, but as of May 4, the agency had only released state information in aggregate.