Time is now to file for PPP loan forgiveness, says SBA

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on Monday released the application for business owners to apply for their loans to be forgiven under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Those applications must be completed and submitted to lenders.
A business that was approved for a PPP loan was required to spend 75 percent of the loan on employee paychecks within eight weeks, rehire employees by June 30, or return the cash by Monday in order to be eligible for the loan to be forgiven, and not have to pay the cash back at all.
SBA: PPP Loan Forgiveness Application »
Some small business owners said last week they haven’t been able to reopen yet due to extended stay-at-home orders and other conditions, and there’s been a call for Congress to reconsider and extend the PPP deadlines.
The SBA said Monday they’ll be issuing further guidance soon to assist borrowers and lenders in the application process.
In the first round of the program, the SBA said $1.3 billion in loans were approved for 7,732 Rhode Island businesses; in the second round, $550 million went to 6,822 businesses. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed asked the SBA to divulge which businesses and nonprofits received the loans, but as of May 4, the agency had only released state information in aggregate.