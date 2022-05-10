CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — With gas prices on the rise, many people are looking for ways to cut costs at the pump.

One of those ways is as simple as the push of a button, according to Greg Costa, owner of Safeway Oil Change and Automotive Services in Cranston.

The air recirculation button on the dashboard can help your car conserve energy, especially as we get into the summer months.

“It continues to cool the air inside the vehicle,” Costa said.

The button typically has a vehicle symbol with a half-cycle inside.

If it isn’t clicked, your vehicle has to work harder to keep the air cool, which in turn uses more gas.

“If the air circulation button isn’t on, it’s trying to cool the hot air that’s coming into the vehicle,” Costa explained.

This comes at a time when filling up a gas tank isn’t cheap. In Rhode Island, the average cost of gas is $4.37 per gallon, while Massachusetts is two cents higher at $4.39 per gallon.

Costa told 12 News that regular oil changes, fuel systems checkups and tire rotations will also help.

“The less air that is in the tire makes it harder for the vehicle to roll, so if you keep the tire pressure up to where it should be, it makes it easier for that vehicle to roll,” he said.

Additionally, Costa advised drivers to use cruise control, which makes a car drive at consistent speed and can help conserve gas.