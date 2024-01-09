WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Taylor Swift rode in “Style” to Gillette Stadium last month, but at a cost.

Her police escort from T.F. Green Airport to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play cost $1,600, according to Rhode Island State Police.

12 News photojournalist Ryan Welch captured the convoy bringing Swift to Foxboro to watch the New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 17.

Taylor Swift’s escort from T.F. Green Airport to Gillette Stadium (Photo: Ryan Welch/-WPRI-TV)

State police said they have an agreement with the Kraft Group to provide escorts to the stadium. They were contacted to escort Swift to the state line, where Massachusetts State Police troopers picked up the motorcade.

Rhode Island troopers also escorted Swift’s vehicle from the state line on her way back to the airport.

The standard flat rate under the agreement is $400 per trooper assigned to each escort, which is paid for by the Kraft Group.

The Chiefs ended up beating the Patriots 27-17.