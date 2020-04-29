Tax refunds being issued on schedule despite pandemic, decline in revenue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Taxation says they are continuing to issue state tax refunds on schedule despite the pandemic and the decline in revenues that are affecting states across the country.

On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the decline in revenue “in no way impairs our ability” to issue Rhode Island state tax refunds.

If you are still waiting for yours, rest assured that it’s coming. Last filing season, the tax deadline was April 15, and this year, the deadline has been postponed by three months to July 15.

The latest statistics from the Division of Taxation are in the following table; the story continues below.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online, which is regularly updated by the division. Those who still need to contact the division about their refunds after checking online can email Tax.Assist@tax.ri.gov or call (401) 574-8829.

The division says on average it takes five to eight business days to process an income tax return and issue any refund. The entire process can take two to three weeks including mailing and delivery time.

Taxpayers who electronically file and choose direct deposit typically receive their refunds more quickly than those who choose to receive a refund check in the mail, the division says. Delivery times for paper checks vary and are outside the division’s control.