1  of  2
Live Now
12 Town Hall: Four local mayors outline challenges and response Watch The Rhode Show
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Tax refunds being issued on schedule despite pandemic, decline in revenue

Money

by:

Posted: / Updated:
various blank USA tax return forms_651704

various blank USA tax forms

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Taxation says they are continuing to issue state tax refunds on schedule despite the pandemic and the decline in revenues that are affecting states across the country.

On Monday, Gov. Gina Raimondo said the decline in revenue “in no way impairs our ability” to issue Rhode Island state tax refunds.

If you are still waiting for yours, rest assured that it’s coming. Last filing season, the tax deadline was April 15, and this year, the deadline has been postponed by three months to July 15.

The latest statistics from the Division of Taxation are in the following table; the story continues below.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online, which is regularly updated by the division. Those who still need to contact the division about their refunds after checking online can email Tax.Assist@tax.ri.gov or call (401) 574-8829.

The division says on average it takes five to eight business days to process an income tax return and issue any refund. The entire process can take two to three weeks including mailing and delivery time.

Taxpayers who electronically file and choose direct deposit typically receive their refunds more quickly than those who choose to receive a refund check in the mail, the division says. Delivery times for paper checks vary and are outside the division’s control.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 12 p.m. – Massachusetts Governor Baker Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Afternoon Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update – Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More Información de coronavirus en español

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com