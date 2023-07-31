(WPRI) — Last week’s soaring temperatures have also resulted in soaring gas prices.

While the price increase at the pump is mostly due to increasing oil prices, experts say this summer’s heatwave has only made things worse.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.75, according to AAA — an eight-month high and up more than 20 cents from a month ago.

In Rhode Island, the average price is $3.66 per gallon, which is up 15 cents from the end of June.

The sanctions on Russian gas imports around the globe have been a contributing factor to the higher prices since last year.

Now this summer’s unprecedented heat has added more strain to the oil industry and consumers’ pockets.

Analysts say prices will likely continue to grow if the heat takes refineries offline.

“Extreme heat can cause disruptions, and that has resulted in some refineries that have experienced outages which impacts very quickly the amount of gasoline they’re able to produce,” said Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy.

Hurricanes are another environmental factor that can affect gas prices.