Summer brings $24 million payday to Rhode Island Airbnb hosts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 111,000 guests chose to stay at homestyle spots in Rhode Island this summer rather than hotels, according to short-term rentals hub Airbnb.

Between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day, it amounted to about 111,700 guest arrivals, Airbnb’s head of Northeast Public Policy Josh Meltzer said in a news release Friday.

It translated to about $24.1 million paid to the local hosts.

“We hope to keep working with State government, as well as towns and cities statewide, to ensure short-term rentals can continue to play a strong role in the entire Rhode Island economy,” Meltzer said.

Providence was the top city destination for Airbnb guests, followed by Newport, North Kingstown, Middletown, and Westerly.

Most of the guests came from New York City, followed by the rest of the top five: Boston, Providence (staycations?), Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Indeed, “the number of Airbnb guests from Providence demonstrates the popularity of Airbnb among Rhode Island residents looking to explore their own state,” spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco said in the release.