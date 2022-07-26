PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans have made some changes in their lives in response to record high gas prices, a new survey from AAA has found.
According to AAA, 64% of respondents said they’ve changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, while 23% said they’ve made “major changes.”
The top three changes made were driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out, AAA said.
Other changes included delaying major purchases or vacations, saving less money, carpooling, and using public transportation.
AAA offered some advice to help drivers save money at the pump:
- Keep your vehicle in top shape with routine inspections, and in between, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Underinflated tires are a drag on fuel economy.
- Map your route before you go to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and, if possible, go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks (banking, shopping, etc.)
- Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can improve fuel economy by as much as 14%.
- Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a car that takes regular is a waste of money and is of no benefit to the vehicle.
- If traveling this summer, know that flights, car rentals, accommodations, tours, cruises, and other activities are in high demand, and availability may be limited. Finding last-minute deals may be challenging, so plan ahead and look for discounts and rewards, usually available through a membership like AAA. This is also another time when travel agents are a great resource since they may know of a deal that may not be readily available to the public.