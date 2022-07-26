PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly two-thirds of Americans have made some changes in their lives in response to record high gas prices, a new survey from AAA has found.

According to AAA, 64% of respondents said they’ve changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, while 23% said they’ve made “major changes.”

The top three changes made were driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out, AAA said.

Other changes included delaying major purchases or vacations, saving less money, carpooling, and using public transportation.

AAA offered some advice to help drivers save money at the pump: