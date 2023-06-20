WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The clock is ticking for when federal student loan borrowers will have to start paying back their loans since the start of the pandemic.

In June, a law passed to address the debt ceiling and a provision prevents the pandemic-related federal student loan pause from being extended again.

According to the Office of U.S. Department of Education, interest will resume in September and payments will be due starting in October.

Jeff Massey, a financial expert, said not paying loans can get borrowers in serious financial trouble.

“It can impact your credit score and that can hurt you,” Massey said.

Massey advises borrowers to start reassessing their spending.

“You may not eat out as much … take a look at your budget and determine where you may be able to cut back,” he said.

Another tip is to consider consolidating loans to get a lower interest rate.

“You may be able to get a lower interest rate on your student loan total than you might be paying because you may have three or four different loans,” Massey said.

But if that isn’t in the cards, he recommends to pay off the loan with the highest interest rate first.

“Even if it is your biggest balance … pay minimums on the others, pay extra on the largest and ultimately you will save more money in the end,” he said.

While borrowers get ready to pay off their federal loan student debt, the Supreme Court is expect to rule on the legality of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt.

That decision is expected to be announced on Thursday.