Stimulus checks: Over 1M more just went out, here’s who got one

Money

by: Natasha Anderson/WJW,

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON (WJW) — More than 1.1 million additional payments were distributed in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

The IRS announced Wednesday that it has disbursed approximately 164 million payments to eligible Americans. The government agency began processing the eighth batch of payments on Friday. However, the batch had an official payment date of May 5.

According to the IRS, this batch of stimulus payments is valued at more than $2 billion. The payments were sent to eligible individuals who did not previously receive a stimulus check.

This round of relief also includes ongoing plus-up payments for people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns.

The IRS will continue to issue stimulus payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return, as well as to people who qualify for “plus-up” payments.

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov to see the payment status of these payments. Additional information on Economic Impact Payments is also available on the IRS website.

