(WPRI) — Officials in some states are looking into charging drivers by the mile instead of by the tank.

A new study is underway to review the idea of a “mileage-based user fee” as gas tax revenues plummet due to the rise in electric vehicles and cars becoming more fuel-efficient.

It’s creating a problem for states since gas taxes are one of the main funding sources for transportation upkeep.

Connecticut is participating in the study being conducted by the Eastern Transportation Coalition, asking drivers to sign up to record their mileage with an option to include GPS tracking.

Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said states need a way to make up for the plunging tax revenue.

“As we begin to get vehicles that don’t use gasoline or diesel, we need to look at something for those users who are using less fuel, or no fuel at all, to help contribute to the roads that they travel on,” Eucalitto explained.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation told 12 News they are not directly involved with that particular study, but are exploring the idea of mobility taxes in conjunction with the Senate Finance Committee and Syracuse University as another revenue stream for the state.