WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re looking to set some financial goals for next year, experts say now is the time to start planning ahead.

Financial advisor Jeff Massey said the first thing to do is take a close look at your current financial situation.

“First, you look in the rear-view mirror: How did you do this year? What did you get in place this year? And then you look out the windshield and say, ‘What do you do next year?'” he explained.

Then, outline short-term goals so you know the best ways to focus your money.

“If you are planning to do a trip that may be next year, you don’t want to put that into the stock market because there is too much of an up-and-down roller coaster,” Massey said.

When trying to save more, every little bit counts.

“Let’s say you save $100 a paycheck, well, make it $105, and then maybe later in the year add another $5 to that,” Massey said.

He also said to look for fixed instruments like certificates of deposit, or CDs.

Additionally, high-yield savings accounts can offer higher interest rates than traditional savings accounts that are up to 5%, according to Massey.

Next, set your long-term goals.

“Say you have a goal for five years or more, then I would be more comfortable investing that money in the market, because over that period of years, there will be cycles,” he said.

Visit Massey and Associates’ website for more financial tips.