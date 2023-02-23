LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — If you receive an unsolicited text from Citizens Bank regarding a hold on your account, don’t click the link.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha warned Thursday that scammers are taking advantage of a recent technical issue numerous bank customers reported experiencing.

(Courtesy: Attorney General Peter Neronha)

Citizens Bank has since resolved the issue, which caused duplicate transactions for large sums of money.

Neronha said scammers are sending malicious texts to people that state a hold has been placed on their account.

The message requests the recipient to reactivate their account by clicking on an included link and “following the steps.”

Neronha urged everyone to never click on links sent from unknown numbers.

12 News has reached out to Citizens Bank regarding the text messages but has not heard back yet.