RI’s Good Neighbor Energy Fund still offering assistance in spring months

PROVIDENCE, RI, (WPRI) — Help is still available to eligible Rhode Islanders struggling to pay home energy bills.

The R.I. Good Neighbor Energy Fund, administered by the United Way of Rhode Island, continues to be available to eligible households impacted by COVID-19 or any other crisis.

Households in need of energy assistance are encouraged to call their local Community Action Program (CAP) agency to determine if they qualify for the fund.

The CAP agencies determine household eligibility for the fund based on total household income, not exceeding 300% of the federal poverty level. Grants up to $650 for individual households are determined by fuel type and need.

“Even as the temperatures warm up, the fund will continue to be a source of relief to those eligible households who are experiencing a loss of income due to the pandemic or any other family crisis,” Chairperson of the 2021 R.I. Good Neighbor Energy Fund and General Manager & CEO of Pascoag Utility District Mike Kirkwood said.

Kirkwood said he’s encouraging Rhode Islanders to call 211, the United Way’s 24-hour help center, if they are looking for general information about the fund or need help identifying their local CAP agency.

“Despite all of the uncertainties in our world right now, the community has been incredibly generous in supporting the Good Neighbor Energy Fund this year to help make this critical assistance available to their neighbors,” United Way President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said.

“Spring may be right around the corner, but we know too many Rhode Islanders are still feeling the effects of those frigid January and February days,” Nicolato added.

In addition to the various sponsors, the campaign relies on donations from individuals and local corporations.

Rhode Islanders most often donate to the fund via the yellow donation envelopes that are enclosed with energy bills.

Those interested in donating can send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island at 50 Valley Street, Providence R.I. 02909-2459.