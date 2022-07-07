PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders who switch to electric vehicles can now get financial incentives for doing so.

The state’s new electric vehicle (EV) rebate program called “DRIVE EV” began on Thursday.

DRIVE EV offers rebates of up to $2,500 for those who buy or lease battery or fuel-cell EVs, and up to $1,500 for new plug-in hybrid EVs. Rebates of up to $1,500 will be available for used EVs.

For qualified small businesses, nonprofits and public sector entities, DRIVE EV FLEET will provide rebates of up to $2,500 for new EVs and $1,500 for used EVs. Fleets can also get an additional $1,000 rebate based on the location.

Drivers can apply for the rebate program online, and qualified applicants will have 120 days from the date of purchase or lease to apply.

To be eligible, the purchase or lease date for a new or used EV must be on or after July 7, 2022.