WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted Friday to approve rate hikes sought by the state’s primary electricity and gas provider, Rhode Island Energy.

Dozens of protesters descended upon the 11 a.m. meeting, hoping to urge the PUC to reject the increases.

The utility told customers back in July to expect higher electricity bills this coming winter, then said the same for residential and commercial gas customers earlier this month.

Electricity customers are expected to see their bills increase roughly $52 per month from October through March, while gas bills could go up 15% for residential customers and 16% for small businesses starting Nov. 1.

Rhode Island Energy said the rate hikes are a temporary fix to offset the higher costs to provide power, given the current state of the economy.

The PUC held a meeting Friday morning to hear testimony on the proposal. Dozens of people packed into the agency’s office in Warwick, while others were able to comment on Zoom or over the phone.

Written comments can still be submitted by emailing PUC.PublicComments@puc.ri.gov, SUBJECT: RI Energy Rate Change.

Rhode Island Energy says help is available for Rhode Islanders who need help paying their bills. The utility offered the following tips: