RI unemployment rate dips to 16.3%; state gains 13,100 jobs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s job market showed signs of improvement in May but the state still has a long ways to go in recovering from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis, according to data released Thursday by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training (DLT).

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 16.3%, a decline of 1.8 percentage points from the revised April rate of 18.1%, the DLT announced. (The DLT previously reported the April unemployment rate as 17%.)

The unemployment rate in May 2019 was 3.6%, both in Rhode Island and at the national level.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 13.3% in May, also improved from April.

The number of unemployed Rhode Islanders fell to just under 85,000, a decline of more than 10,000 from April, according to the DLT.

In addition, the number of Rhode Island-based jobs rose by 13,100, the DLT said, further noting the increase represents 13.4% of the more than 98,000 jobs lost when economic activity was halted in the state due to the pandemic.