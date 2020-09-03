RI to disburse extra unemployment benefits by Sept. 12

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Out-of-work Rhode Islanders will see a bump in their unemployment benefits by the end of next week, the Department of Labor and Training (DLT) announced Thursday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has provided the DLT with enough funds to cover an additional $300 per week for three weeks, the agency said, so claimants who qualified for benefits the weeks ending Aug. 1, Aug. 8, and Aug. 15 will receive a lump payment by Sept. 12.

Since FEMA limited the extra payments to those whose weekly benefit rate is $100 or more, DLT Director Scott Jensen said the state will temporarily raise the minimum benefit rate to $100 to ensure everyone qualifies for the assistance.

Claimants whose benefits fall below the $100 threshold will receive the difference in a separate deposit, according to Jensen.

The DLT said the state has submitted paperwork for additional federal funding and further payments will be distributed if approved.

Claimants who don’t receive the additional payment as expected by Sept. 12 are told to call the Unemployment Insurance Call Center at (401) 415-6772.